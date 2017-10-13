WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another small increase in benefits next year.
Preliminary figures suggest an increase of around 2 percent. That would mean an extra $25 a month for the average beneficiary.
The Social Security Administration is scheduled to announce the cost-of-living adjustment on Friday. The annual increase hasn’t topped 2 percent since 2012.
By law, the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is based on a broad measure of consumer prices generated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Advocates for seniors claim the inflation index doesn’t accurately capture rising prices faced by seniors, especially for health care.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million Americans, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.