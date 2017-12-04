MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Marana say posting pictures on social media has led to the arrest of two teenagers accused of vandalism.
Police said Saturday that both teens were identified and arrested thanks to multiple tips from the public.
A surveillance camera captured two teenage boys spray-painting a wall in the Pines Golf Course neighborhood.
Police tried to determine their identities by talking with schools in the area but found no positive IDs.
Images from the camera were posted on Facebook on Friday.