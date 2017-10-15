CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer took time out of his patrol to cook dinner for an elderly man.
Cumberland Police Sgt. Thomas Burgess learned that the man was running low on food and had not eaten. So he went to a local food pantry, delivered the food — and then cooked dinner.
A photo posted on Facebook last week shows him at work in front of the stove.
It has received hundreds of comments and “likes.”
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
The police department said Burgess did more than cook dinner. He cleaned out the refrigerator, started a load of laundry and took out the trash.
Burgess has reached out to the man’s family, Meals on Wheels and other resources to make sure he doesn’t go without food in the future.