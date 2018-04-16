NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee bill that would require the disclosure of who paid for political ads on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook is likely dead for the year.

The state Senate passed the bill last month. However, the measure couldn’t get enough support during a House floor vote late Monday.

The bill would have required the disclosure on the ad itself, at another linked site or on the profile page of the social media platform.

Sponsors of the bill have pointed to a federal indictment charging 13 Russians with running a social media campaign engineered in part to help get Donald Trump elected president. The indictment mentions a Twitter account made to resemble the Tennessee Republican Party that attracted more than 100,000 followers.