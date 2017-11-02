NORTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college soccer team is barred from competing in their conference tournament after one player attended an on-campus Halloween party with her skin darkened to portray a character from the movie “White Chicks.”

A photo taken Friday shows the Wheaton College soccer player with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap. Students say she was portraying a character played by Terry Crews.

In a letter sent to students and staff, Wheaton president Dennis Hanno says the team has been suspended from playing Saturday in a tournament game at MIT.

Hanno says the decision was intended to “send a clear message that racist and offensive behavior will not be tolerated.”

A separate student conduct hearing process is underway.