LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Soccer star Abby Wambach (WAHM’-bahk) has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA (FEE’-fuh) Women’s World Cup champion heads a class that also includes coaches Andy Capellan and Charles Engel; field hockey star Tracey Fuchs; three-sport star Heidi Mann Vittengl; and Section IV administrator Ben Nelson.

Wambach completed her stellar high school career at Our Lady of Mercy with 142 goals, earning 1998 national player of the year honors as a senior at the Rochester school. She went on to star in college at Florida and was drafted second overall by the Washington Freedom of the Women’s United Soccer Association in 2002.

She scored 184 goals at the international level, surpassing Mia Hamm’s record.