HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — In the early morning hours of Jan. 21, William Carey University student Taylor Gautreaux was in her dorm room, prepping for bad weather. A tornado warning was in effect.

Gautreaux, then a freshman, rushed to leave her Bass Hall room for the relative safety of the hallway. As she exited, the tornado hit, blowing in the window and blasting glass throughout her room.

“That gust of wind slammed a really heavy door,” Gautreaux, 19, said. “I realized instantly. My first thought was, ‘What an inconvenience. Now this, on top of everything else.'”

Gautreaux’s unwieldy dorm room door had smashed the last three fingers of her right hand, severing them near the knuckles.

Her initial reaction was to think of the flooding her family back in St. Amant, Louisiana, had gone through six months earlier. Her home had been deluged with 2½ feet of water. Her mom and dad were living in a camper in the driveway.

But after that first thought came her survival instinct.

“I told my RA to call 911,” Gautreaux remembered. “All the nursing students got the bleeding to stop.

“It did hurt, but it was manageable. I never passed out, and I never went into shock. I just got delusional from blood loss.”

Gautreaux wasn’t aware how long it took for the ambulance to arrive.

“I’m not sure how much time passed, but the paramedics searched the room for my fingers. They found them,” she said. “I went to Forrest General. My dad came to get me.”

The tornado that tore through the Pine Belt left four people dead. It damaged or destroyed all but one building on the Carey campus. No major injuries were reported at the university, except for those suffered by Gautreaux.

Gautreaux and her father traveled to Merit Health Central in Jackson where she underwent surgery. She woke up to find doctors had not been able to save her fingers.

“The door had crushed them,” she said. “There was no bone available, just tissue.

“I was disappointed at least one of them (hadn’t been re-) attached. I knew when it happened there was a slim chance, but I still had hope.”

Gautreaux’s travails were not over. At 7 p.m., Code Black was called at the hospital. A tornado warning sent everyone into the hallways. Nurses helped Gautreaux to safety.

After she was released from the hospital, Gautreaux stayed with her grandmother. Repairs on her flood-stricken house would not be completed for 15 months. She and her grandma passed the time watching HGTV and the Cooking Channel.

Gautreaux stayed positive. A left-hander, she was fortunate the injury had occurred to her non-dominant hand. As a member of Carey’s nationally ranked women’s soccer team, the loss of her fingers would hamper her some during workouts, but not so much during play.

Just 3½ weeks after her injury, Gautreaux was back at school and practicing with the team.

“She got going right away,” said her coach, Danny Owens. “She had her hand bandaged.

“Everybody watched out for her, but she jumped straight in and didn’t miss a beat.”

Gautreaux said she can run and strength train as long as she is pushing, not pulling. She has a special prosthetic she uses when lifting weights. She substitutes abdominal work while the rest of the team is doing push-ups.

“She’s been at every practice,” Owens said. “She’s doing everything that’s asked of all the girls.

“She’s taken a strong will to this thing, pressed on and moved forward.”

Gautreaux’s mother, Ashley Gautreaux, said her daughter may have had a delayed response to her injury.

“(She was) get through it, get it fixed, get healed, get back to school, get back to soccer — very task oriented,” Ashley Gautreaux said. “Then she had a reaction.

“I don’t think she realized things would be a little bit harder and take longer to do. There was a learning curve. She’s gotten past that to having the life of a regular college kid.”

Taylor Gautreaux will only admit to finding typing a little more difficult now.

“Like any person, I fought against it at first,” she said. “I had to accept that it happened.

“It was either that or keep on fighting it and stay angry. I let it go. Staying angry at something is a terrible way to live.”