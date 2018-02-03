Share story

By
The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is ordering all state government facilities to provide recycling services within a year.

An order signed Friday instructs the Department of Technology, Management and Budget to provide all state departments with information about recycling.

Snyder also announced an initiative called Re:Source, which will promote use of recycled materials, partly by helping businesses connect with companies that buy and sell recycled paper, metal, glass and plastic.

The initiative will include a public education campaign and a push to update Michigan’s solid waste laws to discourage wasteful practices such as building landfills instead of increasing recycling.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

It also calls for the state to set an example by boosting recycling opportunities at state parks, rest areas and other sites.

The Associated Press