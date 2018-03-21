LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature has passed a statewide ban on the antidepressant tianeptine sodium.

House lawmakers voted 102-6 Wednesday to classify the drug as a Schedule II controlled substance, placing it in the same highly restrictive category that cocaine, marijuana and opiates fall under.

The bill cleared the Senate last month and now heads to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk for approval upon a procedural Senate vote Thursday.

Tianeptine sodium is an atypical antidepressant that is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It often is purchased through unregulated vendors.

State police say they saw a surge in addictions last year to tianeptine sodium. Sgt. Matthew Williams says the proposed Schedule II designation would effectively stomp out all legal manufacture, distribution and possession of tianeptine sodium in the state.