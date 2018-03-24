LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking a federal disaster declaration for four Michigan counties affected by severe flooding in February.
The U.S. Small Business Administration recently assessed damage in Arenac, Berrien, Ingham and Kalamazoo counties.
If Snyder’s request is approved, the federal agency would make low-interest loans available to residents and businesses in those counties.
People in contiguous counties also could seek loans. They include Allegan, Barry, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Iosco, Jackson, Livingston, Ogemaw, Shiawassee, St. Joseph, Van Buren and Washtenaw.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
The money could be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.