FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Children had to bundle up in warm coats and rubber boots for an Easter egg hunt in North Dakota, after a storm left up to five inches of snow on the ground.

The 28th annual Easter “eggstravaganza” at Yunker Farm in Fargo Saturday went off despite the snow and temperature of 15 degrees (-9 Celsius). Luckily for the children, the Easter eggs were brightly colored so they stood out amid the early spring white carpet.

The snow and cold didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of the kids, who stomped through the snow with broad smiles to find the Easter treats.

The farm also offered spring crafts, egg coloring and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.