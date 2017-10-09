CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Snow has blanketed much of southeast Wyoming and closed a 150-mile stretch of Interstate 80.

The National Weather Service posted winter storm warnings until noon Monday for an area of southeast Wyoming that includes Cheyenne and Laramie.

Cheyenne received about 5 inches of snow with up to 3 more possible before the storm ended later Monday.

The snow caused slick road conditions, especially along the I-80 corridor from Cheyenne to Rawlins.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said it hoped to have the interstate reopened sometime Monday afternoon.