MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service says snowy conditions are expected to continue in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that most of the Milwaukee area is already blanketed in three to five inches. Accumulations will vary from 3 to 8 inches in the region, with more snow near Lake Michigan, in east-central Wisconsin and in the Sheboygan area.

Once the snow stops, stay bundled up. The weather service says very cold temperatures will begin Sunday night and last throughout the week. Most days this week, expect high temperatures in the Milwaukee area below 25 degrees and lows in the single digits overnight. Wind chills from 10 to 22 below are expected into Monday morning.

Across southern Wisconsin, there were numerous reports of crashes on local roads and temporary freeway closures.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com