JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man was killed in a snowmobile crash during a guided trip in northwestern Wyoming.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 50-year-old Justin Heyman crashed into a deep gorge after he and another man became separated from their group on Togwotee Pass on Friday. The other man also ran into the ravine and knocked off a cornice that triggered an avalanche.
He suffered a minor knee injury and was buried for about half an hour before the group found him and dug him out.
Teton County Sheriff’s Detective Dave Hodges says a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but was hampered by snow squalls and whiteout conditions.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com