ORFORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire snowmobiler got stuck and walked for several miles before running into another snowmobiler who could help him.

The state’s Fish and Game Department says Michael O’Neil realized he was lost in Orford, New Hampshire, and called conservation officers on Wednesday afternoon. While walking, he came across a fellow snowmobiler who drove him back to his vehicle and helped free it. Officers found him several hours after they got his call. He wasn’t hurt.

The department says O’Neil, of Thornton, had taken his snowmobile into an area that wasn’t a designated trail.