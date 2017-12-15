SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Snowmobile trails across South Dakota are opening.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the snowmobile season runs from Friday through next March.
Officials in the Black Hills say the majority of trails are in poor condition, since not much snow has accumulated.
Black Hills Trails Manager Shannon Percy says snowmobilers should pick up a 2018 trail map because there a number of re-routes each year.
Snowmobilers also are encouraged to check local conditions before riding.
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com