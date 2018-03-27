LEAD, S.D. (AP) — The snowmobile season is coming to a close in the Black Hills.

The season ends on Saturday. South Dakota district parks manager Shannon Percy says the start of the season in December and early January was slow, but then more snow arrived in February and March to make for a good season on the trails.

Percy tells KOTA-TV the Black Hills are generally rated in the top five in the nation for snowmobile trails. Three-hundred-50 miles of trails run through the Black Hills.

Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com