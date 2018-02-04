CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says snowfall in Chicago and other parts of northern Illinois could create hazardous conditions on roads heading into the workweek.

Up to five inches of snow could fall Monday afternoon and into rush hour in the evening. A meteorologist at the weather service, Mark Ratzer, told the Chicago Tribune that Monday evening rush hour in the city “could be a mess.”

An advisory from the weather service says drivers should be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Temperatures that were in the mid to low 20s during the day Sunday are expected to slip into the teens for much of Monday. Wind chill will make it feel far colder — as cold as minus 15 in some areas.