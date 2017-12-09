CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Parts of western North Carolina were coated with more than a foot of snow after a winter storm roared through the state.

The National Weather Service reported Saturday that more than 14 inches fell in Burnsville, while there were 12 inches in the Hendersonville area and Asheville Regional Airport recorded 8 inches.

In the Triad, Winston-Salem had 3 inches and Greensboro reported 2 inches. Further east, Burlington and Roxboro had 1 inch.

The snow was tapering off on Saturday, but forecasters say any melted snow will freeze on surfaces and create black ice on roadways. The weather service said highs on Sunday will be in the 30s for much of the state. Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday to the 40s before another round of cold weather arrives.