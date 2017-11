FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Snowbowl operators are having a hard time producing enough snow to open on their projected date.

Instead, the popular tourist attraction near Flagstaff will open at the very earliest on Nov. 17. Owners had hoped it would open Nov. 10, but nightly temperatures haven’t been low enough.

Snowbowl opened on Nov. 19 last year and didn’t close until May 7, which the company says is the longest season on record.