DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 20-year-old college student has died while snowboarding on a hill at Duluth’s Spirit Mountain.

The recreation area’s executive director, Brandy Ream, says the man was snowboarding with friends on one of Spirit Mountain’s most challenging hills early Sunday afternoon. Ream tells the Star Tribune when the man did not make it to the bottom, his friends went to look for him and found him on the ground.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as Derek Harms and says he died of multiple blunt force injuries due to a snowboarding accident.

The medical examiner’s office says Harms was a student at Winona State University, and his family is from Illinois.

Duluth police are investigating.