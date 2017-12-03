SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a snowboarder was killed when he hit a tree at Colorado’s Monarch Ski Area.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Collin J. Zak, a native of Ohio who was serving in the military, was found unresponsive Saturday morning on the expert-rated Mirage run. Ski patrollers performed CPR, but Zak was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Sheriff John Spezze did not know Zak’s hometown or the branch of military he was serving in.
No other information was released.