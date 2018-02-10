DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Those in Dubuque this weekend will be able to view elaborate snow sculptures in Washington Park.

Television station KCRG reports that this year is the first that Dubuque has hosted a weeklong snow sculpting competition called ‘Art in the Park.’

Four teams of snow sculptors are competing in the event, and have had all week to finish their snowy masterpieces sculpted from 8-foot-tall blocks of snow. The sculptures are open for public display this Saturday.

One of the sculptors, Hugh McCarron, says he’s been carving art from snow for nine years. He says he hopes to get people interested in the art form and eventually see as many as 15 teams creating sculptures to make the park “a winter destination.”

___

Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com