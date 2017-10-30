ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Much of the Blue Ridge Parkway in a portion of North Carolina is closed due to dangerous driving conditions.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports below freezing temperatures overnight Sunday brought snow and icy roads in the higher elevations, forcing the closure north and south of Asheville.

The road is closed north of Bull Gap to milepost 355 at Mount Mitchell State Park, which is also closed.

Also, the parkway south of N.C. 191 is closed through the Mount Pisgah area to milepost 408.4, and from Milepost 423 to 469, where it ends in Cherokee.

Spokeswoman Leesa Brandon said the parkway had been closed near the Little Pisgah tunnel near Mount Pisgah since Oct. 23 for a washout from heavy rains. Although it was fixed, more rain and snow forced another closure.