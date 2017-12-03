CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Meteorologists say snow is expected to fall across much of western and central Wyoming.
The National Weather Service office in Riverton is forecasting 3 to 4 inches (7.6 to 10.2 centimeters) of snow in Casper on Sunday, 4 to 6 inches (10.2 to 15.2 centimeters) in Jackson and Sheridan and even more in Yellowstone. A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the state.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the snow is expected to end Monday, but high winds could still cause visibility problems.
The storm follows a weekend of relatively mild weather.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com