WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Northern Delaware could see a snowy start to the week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the northern tip of the state beginning midnight Sunday into Monday afternoon.
The weather service says wet snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected.
Morning commuters should plan for slippery road conditions.
