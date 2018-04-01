Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Northern Delaware could see a snowy start to the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the northern tip of the state beginning midnight Sunday into Monday afternoon.

The weather service says wet snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected.

Morning commuters should plan for slippery road conditions.

