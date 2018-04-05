LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland’s 16-day spring meet opens with a forecast of cold temperatures and possibly snow for its marquee stakes races.
The Grade 3 Transylvania for 3-year-olds on Friday’s opening day begins a packed weekend slate featuring eight graded stakes races worth $2.75 million. Keeneland has canceled some Saturday morning activities ahead of several inches of snow expected but plans to proceed with its 1:05 p.m. post time.
The $1 million Grade 2 Blue Grass and $500,000 Grade 1 Ashland for fillies highlight an 11-race Saturday card with those events each awarding 170 qualifying points toward next month’s Kentucky Derby and Oaks respectively at Churchill Downs.
Eclipse Award winner Good Magic is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 15-horse Blue Grass covering 1 1/16 miles. Monomoy Girl is the 4-5 choice for the seven-filly Ashland over 8 1/2 furlongs.
Races are Wednesday through Sunday until April 27.