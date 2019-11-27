Interstate 5 remains closed from south of Ashland, Ore., to the California border due to blizzard-like conditions, and winter weather is slamming the Cascade Mountains and roads in and around Crater Lake.

The Siskiyou Summit at the border on I-5, typically one of the more perilous sections of freeway along the West Coast corridor in wintry weather, had seen 6 inches of new snow with 10 inches packed on the roadside. As of 3:49 a.m., Oregon Department of Transportation said the road surface was packed with snow, with temperatures stuck at 27 degrees.

The I-5 crossing isn’t the only closure, as state crews work to get mountain roads passable again.

State highway cameras all around Central Oregon showed heavy snow early Wednesday morning, and a weather service winter storm advisory remained in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the latest closures:

-Oregon 138: Closed 25 miles west of the intersection with North Umpqua Highway

Oregon 62: 19 miles west of Crater Lake National Park

Check TripCheck.com before you travel, especially if you plan to cross the mountain passes.