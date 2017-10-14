IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Heavy snow falling in eastern Idaho is causing power outages.
News outlets report Saturday that snow is taking down tree branches in the Idaho Falls area and some of those branches are hitting power lines.
The city of Idaho Falls said the outages are scattered throughout the city.
Crews plan to work on restoring the lines through the day.
Officials are warning residents to stay clear of downed lines.
The snow also prompted officials at the Idaho Falls Zoo to close for the day, due to concerns about slick pathways and possible treed damage.