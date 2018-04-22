ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Snow has crashed through part of the roof of the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena near Green Bay.
Authorities were called twice Friday night about snow crashing through portions of the arena’s roof.
A spokesman for PMI Entertainment Group says snow first slid down off the arena’s dome through the roof of the ticket area. Hours later, another large chunk of snow fell, crashing through the roof of a conference room used by the Green Bay Area Convention & Visitor Bureau.
Up to 6 feet of snow was inside the arena where the damage occurred.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
No one was inside the arena at the time of the collapse. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports a damage estimate is unavailable.
A storm last weekend dropped more than 2 feet of snow across northeastern Wisconsin.