An album cover image posted to Snoop Dogg’s Instagram account showing the rapper looking down on what appears to be the dead body of President Donald Trump has been removed from the platform.
The cover of the “Make America Crip Again” EP shows the rapper looking on as a body covered with a U.S. flag lies on a gurney with a toe tag reading “TRUMP.” The image is a play on the cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album “Death Certificate.”
The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later removed.
Snoop Dogg drew a rebuke from Trump on Twitter in March after releasing a music video in which he pointed a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president and pulled the trigger.
