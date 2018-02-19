NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” alum Colin Quinn is exercising his wit days after a heart attack interrupted his busy touring schedule.
The 58-year-old Quinn took to Twitter on Monday to let friends and foes alike know he’s “starting a list of those who didn’t ‘check in’ yet,” five days after his Valentine’s Day health emergency.
The deep-thinking comic thanks the doctors and nurses at his New York hospital, saying they “realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands.”
Quinn announced his heart attack last week, saying on Twitter his heart broke on Valentine’s Day, “literally.” He said he was doing well but if he dropped dead “you would see a funeral like Al Capone!”
Most Read Stories
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- Seattle police fatally shoot man near Ravenna Park
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
- Crashes involving 25 vehicles shut down snow-slicked I-90
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
He says the attack made him reflect, realizing “we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow.”