MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Southern New Hampshire University is freezing tuition for the next academic year at the current rate of $30,800.

This is the second year in a row the university has frozen tuition. With housing and fees, the cost for on-campus undergraduate students is between $41,700 and $46,800 per year.

Campus president Patricia Lynott says officials are working hard to find ways to make higher education more affordable and accessible. More than 90 percent of SNHU students receive some form of financial aid, and students who qualify can receive up to $20,000 in grants and scholarships.