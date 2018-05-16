MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — The closure of a bridge near the South Carolina coast where a cable snapped has stretched commutes that usually take minutes into hours while officials prepare to repair it.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Tuesday that state officials developed plans which would keep at least part of a Wando River bridge on Interstate 526 closed for several weeks to come. Officials closed the westbound lanes of I-526’s James B. Edwards Bridge on Monday.

State Transportation Secretary Christy Hall declined to confirm a timetable that would lengthen the closure, but said a more certain outlook should emerge during a briefing set for Wednesday afternoon.

What caused the cable to snap was not clear, but officials said water had seeped into the structure and caused some corrosion.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com