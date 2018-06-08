SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County’s municipal board has agreed to delay approval of a large development project following concerns raised by county Mayor Ben McAdams.

McAdams’s spokeswoman Alyson Heyrend said Friday that the board agreed to postpone its June 13 meeting after speaking with the mayor.

The proposed Olympia project southwest of Salt Lake City would build nearly 8,800 new homes on 938 acres (380 hectares) of land. The county council approved a zoning change for the proposal this week, but mayors of neighboring suburbs have raised concerns about the impact on traffic and local resources.

McAdams is the Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Mia Love in what is expected to be Utah’s only competitive congressional race this year.

It’s unclear how much the development would cost.

Neither the developer nor the municipal board’s general manager responded to requests for comment.