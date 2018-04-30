HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at parks in a West Virginia city.

Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District director Kevin Brady tells news outlets the new tobacco-free policy will limit smoking and vaping to parking lots only. He says the Board of Park Commissioners voted to approve the policy Wednesday.

Brady says signs could be posted as soon as Tuesday and that designated trash receptacles will be also placed. Officials say the policy will help create a healthier environment.

Brady says the state’s smoking population is large and that one thing the policy seeks to do is discourage people from smoking in parks rather than prohibiting them.

Huntington is in Cabell County. Smoking in enclosed workplaces, including bars and restaurants, was officially banned in the county in 2008.