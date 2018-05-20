INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say an Indianapolis man died in a house fire that was likely sparked because he was smoking while using an oxygen tank.

The Indianapolis Star reports that two people and two dogs made it out of the home safe after flames erupted Sunday morning.

But the man did not. Officials said that first responders removed him from the home and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Family members told investigators that the man had been smoking while using an oxygen tank leading up to the incident.

Officials say people shouldn’t smoke while using oxygen tanks, because it increases the risk of fire.

The victim’s name has not been release. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com