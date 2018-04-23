WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say a large apartment fire in western Massachusetts was caused by cigarette butts discarded into a dried out potted plant.
The fire at the Powdermill Village apartment complex in Westfield displaced 21 families on Sunday afternoon.
State fire officials say the fire originated on a back deck, and that the container for the potted plant was plastic. Westfield Fire Chief Mary Regan says the town has had a number of fires due to improper disposal of smoking materials.
Several departments including West Springfield, Holyoke and Southampton assisted in putting out the flames.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis