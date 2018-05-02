ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Smoking is being blamed for a mobile home fire in Massachusetts that took the life of an elderly woman and her two dogs.

The fire in Orange was reported at about 9 p.m. Monday

Fire Chief Jim Young said Tuesday there were no working smoke alarms in the home and an excessive amount of clutter may have both helped the fire spread and made it harder for the woman to escape.

The victim’s name was not immediately made public pending an autopsy.

Firefighters used a ladder to enter the home through a window and found the woman, who it is believed lived alone.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the victim was the 23rd person to die in a fire in Massachusetts this year.