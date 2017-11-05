OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City firefighters are responding to reports of smoke pouring from open windows of a vacant high-rise building in the downtown area.

Firefighters wearing protective suits and breathing apparatus arrived outside the First National Center shortly before noon Sunday. Dark smoke could be seen rising from two open windows in an upper floor of the unoccupied 33-story structure.

It was not immediately clear if the smoke was caused by a fire in the 446-foot-tall art deco structure or was due to malfunctioning equipment. A spokesman for the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

The Frist National Center, built in 1931, is undergoing interior demolition and asbestos abatement as part of a multi-million dollar renovation project launched earlier this year.