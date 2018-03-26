WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has welcomed a male Asian elephant.
The zoo said in a Friday news release that Spike joins females Ambika, Shanthi, Kamala, Swarna, Bozie and Maharani at the Elephant Trails exhibit.
The zoo received a recommendation to breed Spike and Maharani from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. The SSP matches individual animals across the country for breeding in order to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and self-sustaining population.
Spike came from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, and is on loan from Zoo Miami.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
Spike will be quarantined in the elephant barn upon arriving at the zoo per standard procedure.