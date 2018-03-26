WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has welcomed a male Asian elephant.

The zoo said in a Friday news release that Spike joins females Ambika, Shanthi, Kamala, Swarna, Bozie and Maharani at the Elephant Trails exhibit.

The zoo received a recommendation to breed Spike and Maharani from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. The SSP matches individual animals across the country for breeding in order to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse and self-sustaining population.

Spike came from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida, and is on loan from Zoo Miami.

Spike will be quarantined in the elephant barn upon arriving at the zoo per standard procedure.