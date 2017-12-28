ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is resigning from the board overseeing the public-private partnership with Mayo Clinic before she heads to the U.S. Senate.
Smith has chaired the Destination Medical Center Board since its creation in 2013. The project is meant to help the famed hospital expand its Rochester base with a blend of private investment and taxpayer-funded infrastructure expansion.
But Smith was appointed earlier this month to replace Sen. Al Franken when he resigns, effective next week. Smith announced Thursday she’d step away from the Destination Medical Center Board.
Smith is set to be sworn into the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Former Minneapolis Mayor and current board vice chair R.T. Rybak will replace Smith as chair in the interim.
Most Read Stories
- Suspended UW linebacker Azeem Victor will not play in the Fiesta Bowl
- Winning a 10th game Sunday could put Seahawks in rare NFL territory in a number of ways
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- Rolled-over crane causes miles-long backup, full closure of northbound I-5 near Southcenter