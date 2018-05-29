SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — A small wildfire has broken out northwest of Sedona in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness.

Coconino National Forest said in a statement that human-caused blaze was reported Sunday morning and so far has burned 75 acres (0.3 square kilometers).

Fire officials say the blaze been kept to the west side of the canyon and around 100 firefighters are battling the inferno.

No structures are threatened.