GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A small upstate New York museum with a big-time reputation for fine art has received a six-figure matching gift.

Officials at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls say a regional benefactor who wants to remain anonymous says every dollar donated to the art museum through the end of June will be matched, up to $100,000.

Hyde Collection officials say the donor was inspired to give to the museum after seeing some of its exhibitions and programs. The museum says the gift is spurring others to donate.

Located 45 miles north of Albany, The Hyde Collection is known for its extensive collection of European, American, Modern and Contemporary art, which includes works by Rembrandt, Degas, Picasso, Renoir, Winslow Homer, James McNeill Whistler and Ellsworth Kelly.