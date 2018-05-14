IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former township treasurer in the Upper Peninsula has been ordered to pay $1.4 million in an embezzlement investigation.

Jyl Olson-DeRosso was scheduled to get her sentence Monday in Gogebic (Go-GEY’-bic) County, but the court hearing was postponed. A judge ordered restitution last week.

Olson-DeRosso was treasurer in Ironwood Township, which has less than 3,000 residents. The Daily Globe reports that she’s been ordered to repay more than $1.2 million in missing money and another $155,000 in costs related to the investigation.

Olson-DeRosso pleaded guilty or no contest to 10 charges, although she says she believes an audit wrongly blamed her for “everything that has ever been wrong in Ironwood Township.”

