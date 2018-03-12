COALVILLE, Utah (AP) — The Utah mountain town of Coalville is worried that a plan to build 500 luxury homes could impact the small-town, working class feel of the community.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday that developers have turned their eyes toward the town of 1,500 people, which city engineer Shane McFarland says hasn’t grown much in 60 years.
There’s wide acknowledgment that the town will inevitably grow and change, but residents disagree how much and how fast it should. They’re concerned that a massive swath of homes — and a proposed golf course — would cause an unfit disturbance in the community that doesn’t even have one stoplight.
McFarland says the proposed development could double Coalville’s population within the next decade.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com