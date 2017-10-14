EUREKA, Utah (AP) — Kodey Hughes plays the role of superintendent to his own tune. Four mornings a week, he bounces between Tintic School District buildings, teaching music classes in addition to performing his administrative roles.

Hughes teaches music to 110 of the small, central Utah school district’s 250 students. He knows firsthand what tooting a rusty old trumpet can do for a struggling student.

The Deseret News reports that he recently shared his story to folks gathered at a Utah School Board meeting, telling them how picking up an instrument in sixth grade changed his outlook on life. Music led to his passion, his college scholarships and ultimately his career.

Hughes pleaded with the board to reinstate music as a core requirement for seventh- and eighth-graders.

