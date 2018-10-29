PORTLAND, Ore. — A small tornado hit Portland, Oregon, during an intense fall rainstorm.
The National Weather Service says the tornado on Sunday afternoon overturned three unoccupied trailers, damaged a roof, snapped tree limbs and briefly left about 800 people without power.
The twister was a category E-0 — the smallest category — and had wind speeds of between 65 mph and 85 mph (104 kph and 137 kph).
No one was injured.
